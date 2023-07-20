Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $313.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.50. The firm has a market cap of $802.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

