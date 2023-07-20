Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Shares of W opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,423,015.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,552,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after acquiring an additional 961,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,447.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 403,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

