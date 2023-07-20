WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 983,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,840. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

