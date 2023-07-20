Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

