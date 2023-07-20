Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at UBS Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $61.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

