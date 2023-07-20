Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
EHI stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
