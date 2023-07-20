Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

EHI stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

