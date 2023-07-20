WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Trading Down 1.1%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 66,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 88,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
WH Group Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.
WH Group Company Profile
WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.
