Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Gap Down to $156.10

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $156.10, but opened at $149.72. Whirlpool shares last traded at $152.05, with a volume of 169,877 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Whirlpool Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,613,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

