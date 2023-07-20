William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Paycor HCM in a report released on Monday, July 17th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycor HCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.47. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 785,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.