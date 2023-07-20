Williams Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Williams Capital lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Williams Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

EQT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

