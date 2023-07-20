WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.28 and last traded at $31.41. 22,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 60,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $620.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 634.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 432,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 82.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 141,555 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 220,205 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

