WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 2,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 165,587 shares in the last quarter.
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.
