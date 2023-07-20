WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WNS updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.21-$4.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.21-4.45 EPS.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.40. 151,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

Get WNS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 802.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 2,047.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WNS by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,199,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 118.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS Company Profile

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WNS from $98.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.