Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 147.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 3,175,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,747. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

