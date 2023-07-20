Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $484.18

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.18 ($6.33) and traded as low as GBX 471 ($6.16). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 479.40 ($6.27), with a volume of 171,606 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.85) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.24) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 640.67 ($8.38).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 490.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 484.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is -13,000.00%.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.00), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($57,477.03). Also, insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £113,648.58 ($148,599.08). 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible work space, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

