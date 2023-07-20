World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.48. World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of WRLD opened at $140.60 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $877.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,714.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,145.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,714.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,059 shares of company stock valued at $347,660 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

