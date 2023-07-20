World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.48. World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.
World Acceptance Price Performance
Shares of WRLD opened at $140.60 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $877.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
