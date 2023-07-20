Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.23

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.23 and last traded at $72.16, with a volume of 45725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $390,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,454,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $390,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,412.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,380. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.