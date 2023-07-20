WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

WW stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $627.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

