Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $487.36

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.36 ($6.37) and traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.75). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 447.50 ($5.85), with a volume of 22,318 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 454.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 486.41. The company has a market capitalization of £105.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,786.89%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

