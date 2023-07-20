XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.48.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $68.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $68.82.

Insider Activity at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. XPO’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.