XRUN Price Reaches $0.35 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $92,604.68 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

