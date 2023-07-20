XSGD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $267,863.77 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002533 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $63.03 million and approximately $267,863.77 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,441,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

