Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $2.1375 dividend. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 13.28%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

