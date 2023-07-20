Zacks Research Weighs in on NVR, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $101.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $100.05. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $408.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $98.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $396.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $87.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $91.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $87.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $335.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $86.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $334.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVR opened at $6,449.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. NVR has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,470.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,970.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,548.55.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $116.56 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

