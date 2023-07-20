Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 24,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 667,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.