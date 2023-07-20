Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,500 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Shopify makes up about 0.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $307,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 422.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,034,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.