Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.68

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 1434004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $192,036.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,561.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

