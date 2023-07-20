Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $37.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

