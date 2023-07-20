Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $776,844.80 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $776,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $222,262.56.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

On Friday, May 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12.

On Thursday, April 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80.

ZM stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 164.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $119.82.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

