10,000 Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 402,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,382,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,936 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 63,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,726. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FIBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

