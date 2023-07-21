1,022 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,053 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after buying an additional 394,278 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after buying an additional 140,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,039,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 113,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,392. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

