1,498 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $622.50. 462,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,128. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $663.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

