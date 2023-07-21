16,320 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $67.94 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

