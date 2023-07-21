1,980 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average of $194.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
