2,207 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.66. 10,835,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,026,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $176.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.