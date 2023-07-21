7,881 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,289. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.72.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

