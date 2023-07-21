802,477 Shares in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Purchased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 802,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of NextNav as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextNav alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

NextNav Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 52,434 shares of company stock valued at $121,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 107,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 1,314.42%. On average, analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextNav

(Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.