89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Sells $235,000.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

89bio Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ETNB opened at $17.56 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETNB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.