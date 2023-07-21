89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Sells $235,000.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
89bio Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ETNB opened at $17.56 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.75.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of 89bio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on ETNB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.