A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ASCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,276. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. A SPAC II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.59.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

