ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion.

ABB Stock Up 1.3 %

ABBNY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 179,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ABB by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

