Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 407 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

CSCO traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,066,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,395,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

