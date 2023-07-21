Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.86. 14,196,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,546,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $318.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

