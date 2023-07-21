Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $822,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,506,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,192,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.35, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

