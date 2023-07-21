Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 1,789 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,815. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.