Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

PEO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

