Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
PEO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
