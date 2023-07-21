adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 0.8%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €169.94 ($190.94) and last traded at €171.00 ($192.13). Approximately 468,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €172.30 ($193.60).
adidas Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.64. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 137.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €156.21.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.