Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.86.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

AEIS stock opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,988.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,242,320 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.