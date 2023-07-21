Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $2.34. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 1,039,865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.