AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading Down 1.4%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.57. 41,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 39,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOLO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.