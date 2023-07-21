Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000.

FLTB opened at $48.22 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $49.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

